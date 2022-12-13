IND vs BAN 1st Test: India's probable XI against Bangladesh

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022
KL Rahul, who will be captaining Team India in absence of injured Rohit Sharma, will open the batting too
PTI
Shubman Gill will replace inured Rohit Sharma at the top of the order and will partner KL Rahul in opening the innings
In-form Virat Kohli will retain his No. 3 position in the playing XI
ANI
India's most reliable batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will bat at No. 4 and will provide solidity to the middle-order
Shreyas Iyer has been in top-form in the domestic cricket and will look to carry the same momentum into the Test series
Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant missed the ODI series, but will return to the Test squad with renewed vigour
Axar Patel will look to trouble the opposition batsmen with his left-arm spin and will provide edge with his batting skills
ANI
Ravichandran Ashwin will play as the lead spinner and will aim to make the most of the docile pitches with his off-spin
BCCI
Shardul Thakur will added depth to India's batting line-up along with his medium-pace bowling
Speedster Umesh Yadav will spearhead the Indian bowling attack in absence of Jasprit Bunrah
Mohammed Siraj will partner Umesh Yadav as the second pacer in India's playing XI
