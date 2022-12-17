IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4: India edge closer to victory after Zakir Hasan scores century on debut, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
India inched closer to victory at the end of Day 4 in the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, making further inroads to leave Bangladesh at 272-6 at stumps on Saturday
Bangladesh's left-handed opener Zakir Hasan became the fourth batter from his country to score a century on Test debut.
India now need to take out four wickets on Day 5 while Bangladesh need 241 runs for a miraculous victory
It was a day where the visitors' were made to work hard with the ball, starting from a wickless first session
From there, they bounced back by taking out three wickets each in the next two sessions, two of which were taken out by Axar Patel with the new ball in the 88th over
Resuming from 42-0, Zakir batted the entire first session alongside Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) as the duo brought up Bangladesh's first hundred-run opening stand against India in Tests
Post lunch, India finally ended the 124-opening partnership when Shanto poked outside off-stump against Umesh. But Virat Kohli fumbled at slip and Rishabh Pant showed quick presence of mind to take the catch on rebound at second attempt
After going wicketless in the opening session, Indian bowlers picked six wickets in the remaining two sessions
Umesh Yadav (1-27), Ravichandran Aswhin (1-75) and Kuldeep Yadav (1-69) picked a wicket each
For Bangladesh, debutant Zakir Hasan (100) scored a century while opener Najmul Hossain Shanto (62) hit a fifty
