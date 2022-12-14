IND v BAN, 1st Test: Pujara, Iyer smash fifties, carry India to 278/6, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022
Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries to lead India's recovery from 48/3 to 278/6 at stumps on day one of first Test against Bangladesh
In the first session, Bangladesh had taken out Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli to reduce India to 48/3 in 19.3 overs
Pujara and Rishabh Pant (46) led the initial recovery for India through a counter-attacking 64-run stand
Pant's prmotion to number 5 brought a flurry of runs for India, through his trademark pull and sweep off the spinners.
Once Pant fell in the second session, Pujara joined hands with Iyer to lead another rescue act for India through a solid 149-run stand for the fifth wicket
While Pujara was firm as a rock, Iyer was aggressive after a tentative start and had plenty of luck on his side.
Pujara fell for ten runs short of his century as left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took him out to complete his three-wicket haul
Earlier in the day Rahul and Gill latched on to anything loose to share a 41-run opening stand
Gill was first to depart with a pre-mediated paddle sweep, but was caught at leg-slip off Taijul, departing for 20.
Five overs later, Rahul opened the face of the bat to steer a length ball from Khaled Ahmed but was clean bowled
Kohli tried to flick through leg-side on backfoot, but was trapped right in front of middle stump by a sharp turning in delivery from Taiju
Surjeet Yadav