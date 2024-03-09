Increase Your IQ With These Brain Games!

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 09, 2024
Engaging in brain games has been shown to have positive effects on cognitive abilities and increasing IQ. Here are some brain games that can enhance your IQ:
Sudoku is a classic number puzzle that demands logical thinking and pattern recognition. Regular solving can improve your ability to analyse situations and make decisions which promotes a sharper mind.
Crosswords puzzles are a fantastic way to extend your vocabulary and improve verbal skills. The combination of word association and problem-solving in crossword can boost your language abilities over time.
Wordle challenges your word-guessing skills and deductive reasoning. As you work to interpret the hidden word with limited guesses, you’re honing your ability to think critically and strategically.
Chess is a timeless strategy game that requires foresight, planning and adaptability. Regular play can enhance your memory, concentration and analytical skills, contributing to an overall cognitive boost.
Lumosity offers a diverse range of games targeting specific cognitive functions. It tailors challenges to your performance, customised approach to mental stimulation and improvement.
Elevate focus on language, maths, writing and reading comprehensive exercises. Through personalised workouts and daily challenges, it aims to enhance various cognitive abilities making it a great tool for overall IQ improvement.
