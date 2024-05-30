In The Dirt, Through The Dust: BMW R 1300 GS

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 30, 2024
The BMW R 1300 GS is a vehicle designed for touring and adventure.
The motor bike complies with the bs6-2.0 and can scale the speed of 100 Kmph in 3.39 seconds.
The bike is studded with an Air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder 4-stroke engine.
The bike has a displacement of 1300 cc, with disc brakes in front and back
The BMW bike has a maximum fuel capacity of 19 litres, with an unspeciifed mileage.
The GS will take on the Triumph Tiger 1200 and the Ducati Multistrada V4.
The BMW R 1300 GS is priced at Rs 24 Lakh.
