In Pursuit Of Absolute Beauty: Nilu 27

By: G R Mukesh | August 10, 2024
The genuine car experience has become less appealing due to the present obsession with technology.
Nilu27 values an unadulterated, raw connection with technology, we have made the conscious decision to reduce our dependency on it.
powertrain This 6.5-liter, 12-cylinder engine, designed specifically for Nilu27 by Hartley Engines, offers unmatched naturally aspirated performance numbers.
Human ergonomics, driving necessities, tactility, haptic feedback, viewing angles, and, of course, occupant safety all play a role in the interior.
The designers of Nilu 27 set out to create a car with a "inevitable" design—one that was both novel and oddly familiar, giving off a strong déjà vu vibe.
The same vision and philosophy inform the NILU's chassis, drivetrain, exterior, and interior design.
There is no need to wrap the exhaust headers around the transmission and rear suspension geometry as would be the case with a more conventional design.
