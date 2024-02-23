In Pictures: Who Is Yana Nir? Kashmiri Girl Whose UK Parliament Speech Is Going Viral

By: Aleesha Sam | February 23, 2024
Yana Mir, is a journalist and Kashmiri activist and a Youtuber from Jammu and Kashmir.
Yana Mir is also a Senior Anchor at a Hindi news channel Bharat Express, and also a Ted Talk speaker.
Mir is also associated with NGOs working towards empowering women and youth in Kashmir.
Born in Kashmir's Anantnag, Mir after studying in Kashmir, completed her further studies at Delhi University and Mumbai College respectively.
Yana Nir runs her own you tube channel named Yana Mir with over 20 lakh subscribers to the channel and 165 video uploads.
Through Yana's social media handles has been vocal about numerous social issues and has shared her interviews and other social works through it
"I am not a Malala Yousafzai, because I will never have to run away from my home country," said Yana Mir in the British Parliament building during her speech.
The 'Malala' remark has created storm on internet garnering appreciation nationwide.
