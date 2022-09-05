In pictures: This is how the thriller between India vs Pakistan went down to the wire

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022

India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Skipper Babar Azam at toss during the Asia Cup match

India's skipper Rohit Sharma flips a coin at toss

Indian and Pakistan fans during the Asia Cup match

India's opener Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul build a steady opening partnership

India's Rohit Sharma walks back to pavilion after being dismissed

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his half century

India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot he scored a 50 to put Pakistan in a winning position

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah celebrates after winning the Asia Cup match against India

Pakistan players shake hand with Indian players after winning the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday

