In Pictures: Relive The Inaugural Asian Games Hosted By India In 1951

By: Aleesha Sam | March 04, 2024

On March 4 1951, Asian Games was first held in New Delhi, soon after World War II was over, receiving names like 'First Asiad' and '1951 Asiad'

Wikipedia/ Canva

India's 1st PM Pandit Nehru presented his speech from which organisers of the Games adopted the official motto of "Play the game, in the spirit of the game"

Wikipedia/ Canva

A total of 489 athletes represented 11 Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) that had participated in 57 events from eight sports listed

Wikipedia/ Canva

With a total of 6 sports broken into 57 events. Japan topped the medal table with 24 gold, 21 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Wikipedia/ Canva

After the breakup of Asian Federation Games since 1982, the Asian Games have been organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)

Wikipedia/ Canva

Held once in every 4 years, Asian Games is the second largest multi-sports event after the Olympics

Wikipedia/ Canva

The 19th edition of the Games was held in Hangzhou, China, from 23 September to 8 October 2023

Wikipedia/ Canva

The 20th edition of the Asian Games will be hosted by Japan around the Aichi Prefecture from 19 September to 4 October, 2026

Wikipedia/ Canva