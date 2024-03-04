In Pictures: Relive The Inaugural Asian Games Hosted By India In 1951

By: Aleesha Sam | March 04, 2024
On March 4 1951, Asian Games was first held in New Delhi, soon after World War II was over, receiving names like 'First Asiad' and '1951 Asiad'
India's 1st PM Pandit Nehru presented his speech from which organisers of the Games adopted the official motto of "Play the game, in the spirit of the game"
A total of 489 athletes represented 11 Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) that had participated in 57 events from eight sports listed
With a total of 6 sports broken into 57 events. Japan topped the medal table with 24 gold, 21 silver and 15 bronze medals.
After the breakup of Asian Federation Games since 1982, the Asian Games have been organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)
Held once in every 4 years, Asian Games is the second largest multi-sports event after the Olympics
The 19th edition of the Games was held in Hangzhou, China, from 23 September to 8 October 2023
The 20th edition of the Asian Games will be hosted by Japan around the Aichi Prefecture from 19 September to 4 October, 2026
