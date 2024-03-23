In Pictures: PM Modi's Special Visit To Bhutan

By: Aleesha Sam | March 23, 2024

PM Modi on Friday was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay

X/ @narendramodi

Many Bhutanese people were gathered in huge number to welcome PM Modi who was on a special visit to Bhutan

X/ @narendramodi

The governments of Bhutan and India exchanged 9 MOUs, deepening cooperation and friendship

X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi was conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on Friday, making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour

X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi and His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck talked about ways to improve bilateral relations between our nations

X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi also inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, in Bhutan

X/ @narendramodi

On his way back His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in person came to bid PM Modi off from the airport

X/ @narendramodi

After the visit, PM Modi in a X post wrote, "Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo."

X/ @narendramodi