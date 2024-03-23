In Pictures: PM Modi's Special Visit To Bhutan

By: Aleesha Sam | March 23, 2024
PM Modi on Friday was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay
X/ @narendramodi
Many Bhutanese people were gathered in huge number to welcome PM Modi who was on a special visit to Bhutan
X/ @narendramodi
The governments of Bhutan and India exchanged 9 MOUs, deepening cooperation and friendship
X/ @narendramodi
PM Modi was conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on Friday, making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour
X/ @narendramodi
PM Modi and His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck talked about ways to improve bilateral relations between our nations
X/ @narendramodi
PM Modi also inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, in Bhutan
X/ @narendramodi
On his way back His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in person came to bid PM Modi off from the airport
X/ @narendramodi
After the visit, PM Modi in a X post wrote, "Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo."
X/ @narendramodi