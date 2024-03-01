In Pictures: From Xiaomi's EV Cars To Motorola's Bendable And Much More Announced At MWC 2024

By: Rahul M | March 01, 2024
The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's booth showcased made a debut with its SU7 electric car which was a buzz at the event.
The Energizer brand was talk of the town at the MWC, as it unveiled its Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone. Setting a benchmark, this smartphone promises one week's battery life.
Honor launched its latest flagship, the Magic6 Pro, featuring the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Highlighting an astounding 180MP periscope camera.
Smartphone brand Motorola, showcased its bendable smartphone that can be worn on a wrist, because of its Adaptive Display Technology.
Samsung showcased its first-ever smart ring called Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024. This smart ring tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, steps, and even stress levels.
Lenovo, unveiled world's first transparent laptop, featuring a 17.3-inch MicroLED. This innovative laptop integrates AI object recognition alongside other advanced features.
Xpanceo, unveiled its smart contact lens with Augmented Reality. Although, this lenses are expected to be ready by 2026.
Humane AI Pin, first wearable AI-powered device was showcases at MWC 2024. In an attempt to “turn the world into operating system” via a personal assistant this AI pin is in size of a lapel pin.
