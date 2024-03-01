In Pictures: From Xiaomi's EV Cars To Motorola's Bendable And Much More Announced At MWC 2024

By: Rahul M | March 01, 2024

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's booth showcased made a debut with its SU7 electric car which was a buzz at the event.

X/ @xiaomi

The Energizer brand was talk of the town at the MWC, as it unveiled its Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone. Setting a benchmark, this smartphone promises one week's battery life.

X

Honor launched its latest flagship, the Magic6 Pro, featuring the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Highlighting an astounding 180MP periscope camera.

X/@Honor

Smartphone brand Motorola, showcased its bendable smartphone that can be worn on a wrist, because of its Adaptive Display Technology.

X/@Motorola

Samsung showcased its first-ever smart ring called Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024. This smart ring tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, steps, and even stress levels.

X/@SamMobile

Lenovo, unveiled world's first transparent laptop, featuring a 17.3-inch MicroLED. This innovative laptop integrates AI object recognition alongside other advanced features.

X/ @Lenovo

Xpanceo, unveiled its smart contact lens with Augmented Reality. Although, this lenses are expected to be ready by 2026.

x/@Xpanceo

Humane AI Pin, first wearable AI-powered device was showcases at MWC 2024. In an attempt to “turn the world into operating system” via a personal assistant this AI pin is in size of a lapel pin.

X/@Humane