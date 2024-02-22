In Pictures: BJP National President JP Nadda Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Mumbai's Girgaon

By: Rahul M | February 22, 2024
BJP National President J.P. Nadda unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Girgaon, Mumbai, on Thursday.
Vijay Gohil
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with other party leaders were present in the event.
Vijay Gohil
Nadda also conveyed sincere thanks to the organisers while highlighting the event's importance within the overarching framework of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.'
Vijay Gohil
The unveiling event, graced by BJP leaders and the Deputy Chief Minister, highlighted political and cultural importance.
Vijay Gohil
During the inauguration BJP chief JP Nadda also addressed the workers and supporters of the organisation and thanked them for their support.
Vijay Gohil
Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was also present at the event.
Vijay Gohil
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial is a monument is dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Vijay Gohil
In his two day visit, JP Nadda also addressed party workers through press conference in Andheri
X/@JPNadda