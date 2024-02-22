In Pictures: BJP National President JP Nadda Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Mumbai's Girgaon

By: Rahul M | February 22, 2024

BJP National President J.P. Nadda unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Girgaon, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Vijay Gohil

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with other party leaders were present in the event.

Vijay Gohil

Nadda also conveyed sincere thanks to the organisers while highlighting the event's importance within the overarching framework of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.'

Vijay Gohil

The unveiling event, graced by BJP leaders and the Deputy Chief Minister, highlighted political and cultural importance.

Vijay Gohil

During the inauguration BJP chief JP Nadda also addressed the workers and supporters of the organisation and thanked them for their support.

Vijay Gohil

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was also present at the event.

Vijay Gohil

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial is a monument is dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vijay Gohil

In his two day visit, JP Nadda also addressed party workers through press conference in Andheri

X/@JPNadda