IN PICTURES: 7 Alluring Sites To Visit In South India In September

By: Sunanda Singh | September 19, 2024
South India, nestled with natural beauties, including rivers and mountains, is the part of India that is rich in culture and heritage. Explore some of the best sites in September.
Coonoor, situated in Tamil Nadu, is one of the most astounding destinations in the state. The hill station is famous for its serene atmosphere, and one of the renowned places is Tea Garden.
Kodaikanal is also known as a vacation spot. It is situated in Tamil Nadu and has many tourist attractions, including Pillar Rocks.
Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is another famous hill station in Karnataka. It is filled with lush greenery, hills, and mountains and is also known for coffee production.
Chikmagalur, situated in Karnataka, is another place to visit. The city is nestled with lush greenery, mountains, and valleys.
Oooty, located in Tamil Nadu, is a place you should visit while exploring natural beauties.
Gokarna is a hidden gem and another place to visit in Karnataka. It is famous for numerous places, and Half Moon Beach is one of them.
Puducherry, also known as Pondicherry, is a Union Territory in Tamil Nadu and one of India's most popular tourist destinations. It is best to visit in September.
