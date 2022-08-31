In Pics: Who wore what at Filmfare Awards 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2022
Kiara looked like a thousand bucks in a Mark Bumgarner gown
Kriti Sanon, who won the Best Actress award, wore a red gown with a thigh-high slit
Katrina Kaif draped a sheer, shimmery saree and kept her jewellery and makeup to the bare minimum
Shehnaaz Gill wore a white Manish Malhotra saree
Malaika Arora donned a shimmery yellow gown by Alexandre Vauthier and Tutus Kurniati
Sunny Leone stunned a blue ruffled gown by Shivani Awasty
Tejasswi Prakash looked ravishing in a black John & Ananth gown
Sharvari put her best foot forward in a black floral Gauri and Nainika gown
Mouni flaunted her svelte figure in a red body-hugging gown
Shama Sikander gave the evening the perfect glamorous touch with her metallic black attire
