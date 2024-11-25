IN PICS: Who Were The Famous Magnificent Seven Elephants To Ever Exist?

By: Manasi Kamble | November 25, 2024
During the 1980s, the famous Magnificent Seven Elephants with 50 kg ivory tusks lived in Kruger National Park, South Africa. Their conservation efforts were promoted by park management, captivating the public through portraits and articles. Post-death, their tusks were displayed in an Elephant Museum.
Mafunyane had a temper and avoided tourist areas. Despite being small, his tusks were long, heavy, and oval-shaped. He had a unique hole in his skull from a fight. He died in 1983 at around 57 years old near the Tari River. His tusks are 251 cm long, 48 cm in circumference at the base, and weigh 55.1 kg each.
Kambaku, a famous loner bull elephant in the Magnificent Seven, was euthanised at 55 due to a bullet wound near Crocodile River. Known for his unique trunk marks and lack of tail hair, his symmetrical tusks measured around 259-265 cm long, 51-52 cm in base circumference, and 63.2-64 kg in weight on each side.
Ndulamithi, a towering elephant in the Magnificent Seven, was named for being "higher than the trees" in Tsonga. Standing at 340-345 cm tall, he was rarely seen by humans due to his aggressive nature. With unique tusks, he spent most of his time near the Shingwedzi river before passing away in 1985.
Massive bull elephant Shawu, one of the largest of seven and standing at 340 cm, roamed slowly from north to south over 6 months. Known for his gentle nature and lack of fear towards humans or vehicles, he passed away in October 1986 at around 60 years old in Shawu Valley.
Shingwedzi, a peaceful elephant that frequently roamed near the Shingwedzi River, passed away in January 1981 at approximately 65 years old due to natural causes. One of his tusks, the left one, measured 207 cm and weighed 47.2 kg, while his right tusk was 264 cm long, 48 cm in circumference, and 58.1 kg. His main tusk was discovered buried deeply where he died.
Dzombo, an elephant in Shawu Valley and part of the Magnificent Seven, was killed by poachers in October 1983. His impressive tusks, measuring 255 cm long (55.8 kg) and 237 cm long (56.8 kg), were left behind.
João, a peaceful elephant near Shingwedzi Basin's windmill and Shingwedzi Rest Camp survived a poacher attack in 1982. His tusks broke in 1984, left tusk 271 cm, 55 kg, right tusk 250 cm, 45 kg. Cause of break and missing ivory unknown.
