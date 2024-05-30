IN PICS: Vibrant Places To Explore In Jodhpur, Rajasthan

By: Rahul M | May 30, 2024
Jodhpur is one of the most famous cities in India. It is known for its architecture, historical significance, pilgrimage sites, forts, and much more. Here are some of the city's beautiful places to explore.
The blue city holds the Jodhpur clock tower which is known as Ghanta Ghar. It is standing tall in an open blue sky which gives a majestic view of it.
The Jaswant Thada, dedicated to Maharaja Jaswant Singh, is famous for its marble architecture. The white marble monument radiates enough beauty to make anyone fall for it.
Umaid Bhawan Palace is dedicated to Maharaja Umaid. It is a stunning palace in the city. The golden-yellow monument is a must-visit place in the state.
Mehrangarh is another place to explore in the city. It is considered one of India's most prominent forts and is a major tourist attraction in the city.
Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park is home to numerous plants and trees. It is situated near Jaswant Thada.
Sachiya Mata Temple is home to the Sachiya Goddess. The majestic temple, built in the 11th century, offers positive energy and relaxation. It is located on the outskirts of the city.
Balsamand Lake is located just a short distance from the city. It is a popular destination for picnics, offering tranquility and scenic beauty, especially at dusk.
