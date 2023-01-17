In pics: Vibrant Istanbul, a must-visit place in Turkey on budget

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023
Istanbul in Turkey is historically and culturally rich city with charming nature and modern city life
Instagram:travellingthroughtheworld
Istanbul is a combination of two continents: Asia and Europe
You can cross the waters that separate Asia and Europe and enjoy the beauty of the Bosphorus cruise tour
Istanbul has a very lively nightlife and 'Turkish Bath' where you can enjoy relaxation in a traditional atmosphere which is one of the attractions and a must-try
The most famous landmarks are Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque
Topkapı Palace Museum with its blue ceramics
Blue Mosque and the biggest covered bazaar; the Grand Bazaar
You will get to eat best Turkish foods like delicious mezes, meat dishes, kebabs
