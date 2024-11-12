In Pics: Veteran MLAs In Intense Battle For Consecutive Victories In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

By: Prathamesh Kharade | November 12, 2024
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde eyes for 4th term in Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, fighting against Sena UBT's Kedar Dighe.
Shinde Sena leader & 3-time MLA Pratap Sarnaik eyes for fourth victory in Ovala-Majiwada constituency, fielded against Sena UBT's Naresh Manera.
NCP-SP's Jitendra Awhad fighting for fourth consecutive win in Mumbra-Kalwa constituency, to face NCP's Najeeb Mulla.
Shiv Sena UBT's Prakash Phaterphekar eyes for third consecutive term in Chembur seat, in battle against Shinde Sena's Tukaram Kate.
BJP's R Tamil Selvan fights for third consecutive victory in Sion-Koliwada constituency, fielded against Congress leader Ganesh Kumar Yadav.
8-time MLA and BJP leader Kalidas Kolambar eyes for historic 9th consecutive victory in Wadala constituency, fighting against Sena UBT's Shraddha Jadhav.
Sena UBT's Ajay Choudhari in battle with MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar in Shivadi constituency, eyes for third consecutive victory.
BJP leader & 6-time MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha fights for seventh consecutive victory in Malabar Hill constituency against Sena UBT's Bherulal Choudhary (Jain).
Congress leader Amin Patel eyes fourth consecutive victory in Mumbadevi constituency, fielded against Shiv Sena's Shaina NC.