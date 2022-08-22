In Pics: Vaani Kapoor's ravishing looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2022
Vaani Kapoor is set to turn a year older on August 23, 2022
Vaani started her career in Bollywood by signing a three films deal with Yash Raj Films
She made her film debut with the 2013 romantic comedy 'Shuddh Desi Romance', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra
She also won the Best Female Debut award for the film
In 2016, she appeared in YRF's romantic comedy 'Befikre' opposite Ranveer Singh
After a three-year break from films, she appeared in the action thriller 'War', alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff
'War' set the record for the highest-opening day collection for a Bollywood film in India of over 53.35 crore
In 2021, she starred in Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom', which marked her first non-YRF film
In the same year, she starred in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana
She was praised for her portrayal of a transgender woman in the film
Vaani was last seen in 'Shamshera' opposite Ranbir Kapoor
