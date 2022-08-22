In Pics: Vaani Kapoor's ravishing looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2022

Vaani Kapoor is set to turn a year older on August 23, 2022

Vaani started her career in Bollywood by signing a three films deal with Yash Raj Films

She made her film debut with the 2013 romantic comedy 'Shuddh Desi Romance', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra

She also won the Best Female Debut award for the film

In 2016, she appeared in YRF's romantic comedy 'Befikre' opposite Ranveer Singh

After a three-year break from films, she appeared in the action thriller 'War', alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

'War' set the record for the highest-opening day collection for a Bollywood film in India of over 53.35 crore

In 2021, she starred in Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom', which marked her first non-YRF film

In the same year, she starred in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

She was praised for her portrayal of a transgender woman in the film

Vaani was last seen in 'Shamshera' opposite Ranbir Kapoor

