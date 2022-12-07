In pics: Twitter users share visuals showing Mumbai's poor air quality, compare visibility with photos from previous years

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 07, 2022
"Blur, but not beautiful" is the case with Mumbai right now as the Air Quality of the city has been "very poor" in the recent days.
Twitter/Manda Bendre
On December 7, the city saw an overall AQI of 309 at 9 am. Meanwhile, the pollutant particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 128 and 217 respectively. Thus, Mumbai witnessed a hazy weather with visibilty concerns.
Twitter/Nisha Poddar
Mumbaikars took to social media to capture the unclear visuals from their city, and highlight the pollution-caused scenario.
Twitter/Vikas Sharma
"Mumbai is choking right now," Twitterati yelled while sharing pictures on social media.
Twitter/Zucker Doctor
Not just did people click and share visuals from the recent day, but some also tried comparing it with photos from yesteryears.
Twitter/Iftekhar
Netizens were seen striking similarities in the AQI of Delhi and Mumbai while they shared visuals from their city. "Mumbai polluting giving Delhi a run (sic)," a tweet read.
Twitter/Sandip Sukhtankar
Some got quirky about Mumbai being hit by severe pollution. A tweet took to pull the punch dialogue from the film "Uri: The Surgical Strike," and read," How's the AQI? High Sir!"
Twitter/Dr. Rahul Baxi