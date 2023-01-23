In Pics: Tourists enjoy frozen waterfall in Kashmir valley

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023

The Drung Waterfall is an extremely popular tourist attraction located in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla District.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Tourist Station and waterfall at Drang area of Tangmarg is frozen due to a fall in temperature

Photo by Sajad Hameed

The entire water of the fall freezes with some splashes of water falling over it.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

The surroundings has thick snow with long icicles wherever you see in the distance.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

In winters it remains completely frozen with a vast natural mountain residing next to the river stream.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Tourists from many parts of India visited in the winters season to see the long ice wall it forms out of freezing.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

The frozen waterfall makes it attractive site for tourists to take pictures in

Photo by Sajad Hameed

A young tourist was seen posing for the photographer near frozen waterfall at Drung, Tangmarg, located at the north of Srinagar.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

