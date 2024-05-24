IN PICS: Top 7 Destinations To Visit In Himachal Pradesh's Khajjiar

By: Sunanda Singh | May 24, 2024
Khajjiar, a town nestled near Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, stands out for its unique blend of a hill station, abundant natural beauty, and religious monuments. Among these, the Khajji Nag holds a special place, adding to the town's allure.
Dainkund Peak is a place known for its panoramic views. It is considered the highest peak in Dalhousie, located on the outskirts of Khajjiar.
Khajjiar Lake, a serene and tranquil spot, is a must-visit for those seeking a peaceful escape. Surrounded by majestic mountains and lush greenery, this lake is a major tourist attraction in the state.
The bronze-coloured Lord Shiva Statue stands tall in Khaijjiar Town. At 81 feet, it is one of the tallest statues in the state.
Panchpula Waterfall is a popular waterfall which is located in Dalhousie. The place is one of the best spots for picnics in Darjeeling.
Bakrota Hills, is surrounded by hills, valleys, and lush greenery. The place is a hidden gem that prvodes breathtaking views of its surroundings in the outskirts of the town.
Kinnaur Kailash is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is considered a sacred place, especially for Hindus, and is also famous for its natural beauty.