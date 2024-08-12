In Pics: Tom Cruise Makes Stunning Entry In Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony, Manu Bhaker & PR Sreejesh Appear As Flag-Bearers

By: Aakash Singh | August 12, 2024
Hockey player PR Sreejesh and Indian shooter Manu Bhaker were the flag-bearers for India during the closing ceremony.
(Credits: Twitter)
Both PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker won bronze. The latter won two medals in women's 10m Air Pistol and mixed team 10m Air Pistol category.
(Credits: Twitter)
IOC President Thomas Bach hailed all the athletes for their efforts. He said, "Your performances were amazing. You competed fiercely against each other. Every contest was on the edge of perfection."
(Credits: Twitter)
Unlike the opening ceremony, the closing one took place inside the stadium in a more traditional manner. There was a light show as several artists performed to light the stage.
(Credits: Twitter)
IOC President Thomas Bach with France President Emmanuel Macron.
(Credits: Twitter)
Singer Billie Eilish also performed during the closing ceremony.
(Credits: Twitter)
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe made an appearance to felicitate the medal winners.
(Credits: Twitter)
The moment Hollywood star Tom Cruise jumped from the top of Stade de France to pick up the Olympic flag.
(Credits: Twitter)
Tom Cruise tries to hoist the flag ahead of the next Olympics edition in 2028 in Los Angeles.
(Credits: Twitter)
Later, Tom Cruise also took off on a motorcycle and went skydiving into the Hollywood sign.
(Credits: Twitter)