In pics: Life and Times of Cyrus Mistry

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2022
Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry
Mistry with his wife Rohiqa Chagla.
He studied civil engineering from University of London in 1990 and later studied at London Business School and was awarded International Executive Masters in management from University of London in 1996.
Mistry joined the family construction company, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd as a director in 1991. Pallonji Mistry, through Sterling Investments and Cyrus Investments, own the 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons.
He was the chairman of Tata Group, an Indian business conglomerate, from 2012 to 2016.
The legal battle: In October 2016, Tata Group voted to remove Mistry from the post of chairman after offering him an opportunity to resign voluntarily. Natarajan Chandrasekaran: Current Chairman of Tata Sons.
Mistry was an Irish citizen and a permanent resident of India (having acquired Overseas Citizenship of India). He died in a road accident on September 4, 2022.
Thanks For Reading!