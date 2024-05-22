IN PICS: This Summer Plan Your Trip To Kanyakumari

By: Rahul M | May 22, 2024
Kanyakumari, also known as Kanniyakumari, is a place of profound spiritual significance. It is home to numerous natural wonders and religious monuments, each holding a unique place in the hearts of the locals. The Thanumalayan Temple, a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the region, is one such monument.
Vivekananda Rock Memorial is built in memory of the Legend Vivekananda. It is considered an important site in the district.
Another place to visit in Kanyakumari is Thiruvalluvar Statue. The 133-foot-tall statue stands tall in the center of the sea.
Mathur Aqueduct in Kanniyakumari is surrounded by lush greenery and a majestic river that provides scenic beauty.
For a truly serene experience, embark on your journey from Vattakottai Beach. This tranquil stretch of sand offers panoramic views and a much-needed respite from the bustling city life.
Poet Thiruvalluvar Tamil Letters Statue is located in Coimbatore, and it is famous for its architecture.
Kothaiyaru is a river that flows in the Kanyakumari district. The river offers majestic views of sunrise and sunset.
