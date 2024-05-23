IN PICS: This Summer, Plan A Trip To Sikkim's Pelling

By: Sunanda Singh | May 23, 2024
Pelling in Sikkim is nestled with India's highest mountain, a hill station, monasteries, and much more. Pemayangste monastery is one of the major tourist attractions in the state.
Rimbi Water falls, a tranquil oasis nestled near Pelling, offers a serene escape from the bustling city life. Its scenic beauty and soothing sounds provide a perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Rabdentse Ruins, a historical gem near the city, is a must-visit for history enthusiasts. These ruins, once the capital of the former kingdom of Sikkim, offer a glimpse into the rich past of the region.
Kanchenjunga Falls is a major tourist attraction in Sikkim. The majestic falls are almost 24 Km from Pelling.
Buddha Park, or Tathagata Tsal, is located on the outskirts of the city. The park holds the Statue of Gautam Buddha, which stands tall in the open sky.
Darap Village is surrounded by Darap Valley, which is on the outskirts of Pelling. The small village is best for nature lovers.
Sanga Choeling Monastery, one of the oldest monasteries in Pelling, is the best place for those who seek solace.
