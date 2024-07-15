In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Breath-Taking In Designer Black Lehenga At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 15, 2024
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked resplendent in her dreamy look at the Ambani wedding reception last night.
All images from Instagram
The gorgeous Tamannaah is wearing a black and gold lehenga by ace designer Karan Torani.
This balck and gold lehenga by Karan Torani costs Rs. 3.85 lakhs. On his website, this lehenga is available under the name 'Bhadra Nalika Lehenga'.
Tamannaah Bhatia has been one of the most authentic actresses in the industry. she brought a vintage look to the reception.
The lehenga, which was mermaid structured has intricate motif detailing. She wore a sparse blouse with a long dupatta and carried a black potli.
Tamannaah chose to go with minimal jewellry. Instead of heavy ornaments, she allowed her outfit to be the light of the event. She wore gold jhumkas and a maang tika to compliment her look.
Tamannaah is known for her exquisite looks and figure-hugging outfits. She is a natural beauty who loves to experiment with fashion and succeeds.