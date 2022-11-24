In Pics: 'Shipping container' hotel in Qatar for FIFA World Cup

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
A sneak peak into affordable set of rooms for visitors during the Qatar World Cup
New York Times
This place which is called as the 'Fan Village' is created by the Qatar authorities for visitors attending the World Cup
The fan village is fitted with all basic amenities for people staying in the hotel
This location was created specifically for visitors and FIFA World Cup attendees who travelled to Qatar
This place also has a pool, a restaurant, pop-up shops and a fun zone which has a large fire pit and big-screen television
Rooms here cost around $200/night, including facilities like twin beds, Wi-Fi, AC, and a refrigerator
A big box sells food, coffee, and medicines
New York Times
Additionally, they have built areas the size of soccer fields where spectators can congregate to view soccer matches on a large screen
New York Times