In Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring home Ganpati Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Lord Ganesha at their home today
Raj was spotted getting the idol from Lalbaug
Shilpa, who is suffering from a fractured leg, could not accompany Raj this year to bring home the idol
However, she was ready to welcome the Lord home outside the couple's residence
Shilpa and Raj welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode with open arms
They even performed the aarti and several rituals before taking the idol inside
Shilpa was seen performing the rituals with crutches for support
