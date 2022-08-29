In Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring home Ganpati Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Lord Ganesha at their home today

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raj was spotted getting the idol from Lalbaug

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa, who is suffering from a fractured leg, could not accompany Raj this year to bring home the idol

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, she was ready to welcome the Lord home outside the couple's residence

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa and Raj welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode with open arms

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They even performed the aarti and several rituals before taking the idol inside

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa was seen performing the rituals with crutches for support

Photo by Viral Bhayani

