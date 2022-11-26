In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill's fan cries, offers her bracelet and ring - here's what happened next

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill has amassed millions of fans and some of them are ready to go to lengths to impress their favourite star

On Friday night, Shehnaaz was seen having a rather unusual fan encounter when a female admirer gifted the actress her bracelet and ring

The fan was seen kneeling in front of Shehnaaz in the middle of the road and offering her a bracelet

While Shehnaaz urged her to stand up and tried to pacify her, the fan was adamant on gifting her the bracelet

She was heard telling Shehnaaz that it was her dream to meet her and gift her the bracelet

A reluctant Shehnaaz was then seen accepting the bracelet from the fan and thanking her for the same

Not just that, but the fan also tried to take off her ring and gift it to Shehnaaz, but the actress refused

Amidst the chaos, a guard was seen trying to pull the woman away from Shehnaaz, but the actress reprimanded her and warned her to not manhandle the fan

Shehnaaz's calm and composed way of handling the fan won hearts on social media

The Punjabi actress-singer also clicked pictures with her, making her fan's dream come true

On the work front, Shehnaaz is soon set to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

