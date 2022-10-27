In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill gives boss lady vibes in pantsuit and lace shirt

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2022

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has treated fans with stunning photos of herself

On Instagram, she posted a series of pics in which she is wearing grey pantsuit and black lace shirt

"Do whatever makes you happiest," Shehnaaz captioned her post

The outfit features a waistcoat and high-waisted pants in a grey shade, teamed with a black lace shirt

Shehnaaz accesorised her look with dangling single-strand earrings

She opted for a centre-parted messy ponytail

On the work front, the former Bigg Boss contestant will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

She was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh

