In Pics: Selena Gomez's best-dressed moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2022

Selena Gomez stunned in a shimmery gown with thigh-high slit at the premiere of 'Only Murders in the Building Season 2'

She looks beautiful in a pink turtle neck top with a black ballooned skirt

Selena Gomez is all things classy in this red gown

She made heads turn as she walked on the red carpet of American Music Awards in a bright green dress with a heavy diamond necklace

Selena looks gorgeous in a blue shimmery gown

She looks like a total boss lady in this white co-ord outfit with bold red lips

Selena merges comfort with style in a simple white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

