In Pics: Maharashtra's majestic Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway

By: Sanjay Jog | December 07, 2022
The project costs of the 701-km Nagpur to Mumbai super communication expresswayreduced travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai to 6-7 hours.
It connects 10 districts directly with Mumbai by an access controlled expressway.
The expressway will promote tourism as it connects various tourist locations like Shirdi, Verul, Lonar Lake, Ajanta, Ellora, Aurangabad, Jyotirlingas of Trimbakeshwar and Ghrushneshwar, Panchvati and Hill station at Igatpuri
The Samruddhi Mahamarg will have direct links to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.It will facilitate rapid transportation of goods agricultural products, dairy products and manpower from across Maharashtra to the markers across the country and abroad
At some of the interchanges new towns called ‘’Khushi Samruddhi Kendra’’ are being set up along the route. As on date the government has notified 18 sites for development of such new towns. It is proposed to set up skill development centres at these places, state of the art healthcare amenities, education institutions, IT parks.
The project cost of the six-lane [expandable to eight] expressway is Rs 55,335 crore including construction related cost of Rs 39,000 crore.
MSRDC constructed 100 structures to facilitate easy movement of wildlife across the expressway. Wherever recommended, noise barriers/vision barriers are also installed/erected.
The Samruddhi Mahamarg will generate massive employment opportunities both direct and indirect. It is expected that after completion of this project, people who are forced to move to larger cities in search of employment, will find employment near their hometown and this may help stemming migration from the countryside.
The MSRDC partnered with Wildlife Institute of India to scientifically address the issues of concern of protection of wildlife across the entire length of expressway. They have built spaces for animal movement without endangering them.
