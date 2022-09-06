In Pics: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's cutest moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot by the end of September

The couple has planned an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family

It will be followed by grand reception parties in Delhi and Mumbai

The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in first week of October

The actors were originally set to get married in April 2020

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as professional commitments, their wedding had to be delayed several times

Ali and Richa met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013

After dating for few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in Maldives

The two have been going strong ever since and never shy away from showing their goofy side on social media

On the film front, Ali and Richa are set to reunite onscreen for 'Fukrey 3'

