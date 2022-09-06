In Pics: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's cutest moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot by the end of September
The couple has planned an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family
It will be followed by grand reception parties in Delhi and Mumbai
The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in first week of October
The actors were originally set to get married in April 2020
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as professional commitments, their wedding had to be delayed several times
Ali and Richa met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013
After dating for few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in Maldives
The two have been going strong ever since and never shy away from showing their goofy side on social media
On the film front, Ali and Richa are set to reunite onscreen for 'Fukrey 3'
