In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's adorable moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022

American singer and actress Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas celebrates his 30th birthday on September 16, 2022

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1, 2018 in a palace in Jodhpur

Their three-day wedding celebration combined both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions

Nick has been quite vocal about his love for Indian culture that he has wholeheartedly embraced post marrying Priyanka

The couple is now also the proud parents to daughter Malti Marie, whom they welcomed via surrogacy

Nick regularly shares glimpses of his romantic getaways with PeeCee on Instagram

The couple is loved by their fans for their social media PDA

PeeCee and Nick have been dishing out couple goals every time they step out together

