In Pics: PM Modi meets world leaders at G20 Summit

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2022
The annual G20 Summit opened on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia's war in Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit
The new prime minister of the UK Rishi Sunak who took charge last month had a brief interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Modi was also seen interacting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Bali Summit
'Happy to have met Joe Biden at the Summit in Bali. We had fruitful exchanges on key issues,' is what Modi tweeted post his interaction
The prime minister was also seen posing with the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
In his own words, the prime minister had an enriching interaction with Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath
Modi also shared a few words with World Bank President David Malpass
Modi also spoke to President Macky Sall on boosting India-Senegal ties
Modi also had an insightful conversation with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte
