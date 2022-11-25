In pics: Portugal win 3-2 against Ghana

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
During the FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Thursday, Portugal won 3-2 against Ghana. The clash between the team of Cristiano Ronaldo and André Ayew was held at Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.
During the game, Portugal national football team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo , was seen waving relief to his team.
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a couple of big chances in the early stage of the match in the first half but finally put Portugal in front with a goal from the penalty spot. He became the first player to score in five different World Cups.
André Ayew's Ghana squad held Portugal 0-0 in half-time, making it tough for the opponent to score.
Meanwhile, Danilo Pereira, a Portuguese defender, failed to block a cutback from the dangerous Mohammed Kudus, which allowed Ghana's Ayew to score from close range, bringing the score to a temporary tie.
Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third
Osman Bukari reduced Ghana's deficit in the 89th. Also, his in-action pics from the stadium have now gone viral on social media.
Soon after the final score announced Portugal's win, netizens began to pour reactions on social media.