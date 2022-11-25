In pics: Portugal win 3-2 against Ghana

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022

During the FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Thursday, Portugal won 3-2 against Ghana. The clash between the team of Cristiano Ronaldo and André Ayew was held at Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.

File

During the game, Portugal national football team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo , was seen waving relief to his team.

File

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a couple of big chances in the early stage of the match in the first half but finally put Portugal in front with a goal from the penalty spot. He became the first player to score in five different World Cups.

File

André Ayew's Ghana squad held Portugal 0-0 in half-time, making it tough for the opponent to score.

ANI

Meanwhile, Danilo Pereira, a Portuguese defender, failed to block a cutback from the dangerous Mohammed Kudus, which allowed Ghana's Ayew to score from close range, bringing the score to a temporary tie.

YouTube

Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third

Pinterest/Wikipedia

Osman Bukari reduced Ghana's deficit in the 89th. Also, his in-action pics from the stadium have now gone viral on social media.

Soon after the final score announced Portugal's win, netizens began to pour reactions on social media.