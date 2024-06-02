In Pics: Plan Your Monsoon Trip To These Serene Places In Maharashtra

By: Sunanda Singh | June 02, 2024
Malshej Ghat is a hidden gem located in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Among the beautiful places is Kalu Waterfall, which is considered the highest waterfall in Malshej.
Konkan Kada is another serene place in the district that provides scenic views of its surroundings.
Harishchandreshwar Temple, nestled in the Harishchandragad Hill, is not just one of the oldest temples but also a beacon of positivity. Its serene surroundings make it a haven for spiritual seekers.
Ajoba Hill is nestled with mountains, valleys, and lush greenery. One of the highest peaks in the region offers mesmerizing beauty and numerous activities, such as hiking, trekking, rock climbing, and more. It is located on the outskirts of Malshej.
Mahuli Waterfall is a famous place to visit during the monsoon season. This beautiful waterfall is one of the best places for trekking and offers panoramic views.
Bhandardara is famous for its enchanting atmosphere. It is a must-visit place for nature lovers.
Lenyadri is famous for its caves. The caves are surrounded by lush greenery, making them beautiful enough to fall for.
