IN PICS: Plan Your Monsoon Trip To Himachal Pradesh's Kalpa

By: Rahul M | June 07, 2024
Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh is situated in the valley of the Sutlej River. The village is nestled with natural beauty and religious significance. Among all the places, Chandika Devi Temple is one of them.
Kalpa Valley is located in Kalpa Village. The mountain region is an excellent place for nature lovers.
Kinnaur Kailash is a sacred site in India. The religious place is home to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Suicide Point, a popular destination in the state, offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the mountains and valleys that surround it. This stunning vista is a treat for nature enthusiasts and a compelling reason to visit.
Sapni Fort is known for its architecture and is one of the best places for History lovers.
Narayan Nagini Temple is a significant religious site in the state. The ancient temple is a must-visit spot for spiritual seekers.
The Hu-Ba-Lan-Kar Monastry or Komic Monastery, renowned for its architecture, is a haven for those seeking solace. Its tranquil surroundings and spiritual aura make it a must-visit for peace-seekers.
