IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Tamil Nadu

By: Rahul M | July 29, 2024
Tamil Nadu is one of the popular place to visit during monsoon. Take a look at some of the best place to explore in the state.
Kodaikanal is one of the famous hill stations in Tamil Nadu. The hill station is surrounded by mountains and lush greenery.
Nilgiris, with its rolling hills and lush greenery, is a sight to behold. If you are a nature lover, this place will leave you spellbound with its natural beauty.
Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, is a city of unparalleled beauty. The city's coastline, kissed by the Bay of Bengal, is a sight to behold, especially during the monsoon.
Pykara Lake is nestled with lush greenery. The lake provides a mesmerising view, especially during sunrise and sunset.
Kurangani Waterfalls is located in the Western Ghats. It is a lifeline for numerous flora and fauna.
Kotagiri is a small hill station located in the Nilgiris district. The stunning hill station is famous for tea plantations and lush greenery.
Manjalar Dam is a famous site which is known for providing a breathtaking view of its surroundings, especially during the rainy season.
