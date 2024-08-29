In Pics: Paris Paralympics 2024 Kicks Off With Glittering Opening Ceremony

By: Aakash Singh | August 29, 2024
The stage gets set for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. It is also the first time that the opening ceremony is being held outside the stadium.
(Credits: Twitter)
A car full of Les Phryges, the official mascot of both Paralympics and Olympics arrives at the scene of the opening ceremony.
(Credits: Twitter)
The official mascot Les Phryges welcomes the para athletes.
(Credits: Twitter)
Christine and the Queens also performed during the opening ceremony of the Paralympics.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Indian contingent arrives at the Paralympics' opening ceremony. Bhagyshree Jadhav and Sumit Antil were the flag bearers for India.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Indian contingent poses for a photo. A record 84 athletes will participate in the Paralympics across 12 disciplines.
(Credits: Twitter)
Lucky Love aka Luc Bruyère was born without a left arm. He rocked the stage during the Paralympics' opening ceremony.
(Credits: Twitter)
Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony of the Paralympics.
(Credits: Twitter)