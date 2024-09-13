In Pics: Parineeti Chopra Visits Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | September 13, 2024
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is briefly visiting Mumbai, paid a visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal on Friday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress was all smiles as she reached the pandal and greeted the organisers and volunteers with folded hands
Parineeti was accompanied by her friend and Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia and his mother
The actress looked beautiful in a red sharara set as she offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the revered pandal
Parineeti was seen receiving the special prasad from one of the volunteers and she even posed for a quick picture with Bappa
Parineeti sought blessings from the Lord with folded hands and also posed for the media at Bappa's feet
Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP MP Raghav Chadha on September 24 last year, and the couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary