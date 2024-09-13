In Pics: Parineeti Chopra Visits Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | September 13, 2024

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is briefly visiting Mumbai, paid a visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal on Friday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress was all smiles as she reached the pandal and greeted the organisers and volunteers with folded hands

Parineeti was accompanied by her friend and Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia and his mother

The actress looked beautiful in a red sharara set as she offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the revered pandal

Parineeti was seen receiving the special prasad from one of the volunteers and she even posed for a quick picture with Bappa

Parineeti sought blessings from the Lord with folded hands and also posed for the media at Bappa's feet

Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP MP Raghav Chadha on September 24 last year, and the couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary