In Pics: Palak Muchhal-Mithoon's grand wedding reception

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022
Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend composer Mithoon Sharma on November 6
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In the evening, they threw a lavish wedding reception and the first one to arrive was none other than the bridesmaid, Smriti Mandhana
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The reception was a star-studded affair with popular singers and actors gracing the event. Sonu Nigam was seen arriving in a white kurta
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Udit Narayan with family
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shaan with wife Radhika Mukherjee
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Armaan Malik
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rupali Ganguly with son
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kailash Kher
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashami Desai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Parth Samthaan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Madhur Bhandarkar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Singer Javed Ali with family
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Asees Kaur
Photo by Viral Bhayani