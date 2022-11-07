In Pics: Palak Muchhal-Mithoon's grand wedding reception

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022

Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend composer Mithoon Sharma on November 6

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In the evening, they threw a lavish wedding reception and the first one to arrive was none other than the bridesmaid, Smriti Mandhana

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The reception was a star-studded affair with popular singers and actors gracing the event. Sonu Nigam was seen arriving in a white kurta

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Udit Narayan with family

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shaan with wife Radhika Mukherjee

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Armaan Malik

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rupali Ganguly with son

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kailash Kher

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashami Desai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Parth Samthaan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Madhur Bhandarkar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Singer Javed Ali with family

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Asees Kaur

Photo by Viral Bhayani