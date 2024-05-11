In Pics: Northern Lights Filled The UK Skies After Rare, Strong Solar Storm

By: Rahul M | May 11, 2024
A stunning visuals of the Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, was witnessed across the UK and US.
The Aurora Borealis was displayed because of a strong solar storm that supercharged the Earth's magnetosphere.
The sky filled with the hues of purple, pink, green and blue was seen in the city of Manchester.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) had predicted this phenomenal event to be the most powerful since 2003.
Sudbury town witnessed the sky painted in magical colours. People watching Northern Lights shared their astronomical experience on social media.
The UK's nighttime sky provided a unique and unforgettable experience for the people.
The exquisite natural scenes left sky watchers mesmerised and in awe of its beauty.
