In Pics: Northern Lights Filled The UK Skies After Rare, Strong Solar Storm

By: Rahul M | May 11, 2024

A stunning visuals of the Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, was witnessed across the UK and US.

X App | Gardening Well

The Aurora Borealis was displayed because of a strong solar storm that supercharged the Earth's magnetosphere.

X App | FreakZone Games

The sky filled with the hues of purple, pink, green and blue was seen in the city of Manchester.

X App | Gerwyn

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) had predicted this phenomenal event to be the most powerful since 2003.

X App | So New

Sudbury town witnessed the sky painted in magical colours. People watching Northern Lights shared their astronomical experience on social media.

X App | Microplastic Therapy

The UK's nighttime sky provided a unique and unforgettable experience for the people.

X App | Rich Perkins

The exquisite natural scenes left sky watchers mesmerised and in awe of its beauty.

X App | Noah