IN PICS: Nita Ambani Flaunts Names Of Her Children, Grandchildren On Her Ornate Blouse

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 15, 2024

One of the highlights of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding ceremony was groom's mother, Nita Ambani's regal fashion

All images from Tanvi's Instagram

For the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Nita opted for a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture that had a special mention of her family members

Her ensemble featured a hand-embroidered Zardozi ghagra adorned with intricate embroidery and Kashi temple detailing

The highlight of the attire was the jewelled blouse with hand-embroidered Jhumkaas and elephant motifs at the back

The back of the blouse also featured the names of her children -- Isha, Akash and Anant, and grandchildren -- Krishna, Aadiya, Veda and Prithvi. Additionally, Sanskrit shlokas were also embroidered on the hemline

For the jewellery, Nita once again chose to complete her look with her favourite emeralds

She wore a stunning emerald and diamond necklace with matching dangling earrings, maang tikka, bangles and a ring

