In Pics: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Spain vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2022

After a continuous streak of work, newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan jetted off for a vacation

The couple is currently enjoying in Spain

Vignesh have been dropping some adorable pictures with Nayanthara from their trip to Spain

They also posed with the national flag to celebrate 75 years of India's independence

They twinned in white as they posed with the tricolour

Vignesh struck a romantic pose with Nayanthara on the streets of Barcelona

In another romantic pic, the couple could be seen holding hands and looking deep into each other's eyes

Nayanthara and Vignesh had a fairytale love story that began on the sets of the 2015 flick, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

They tied the knot on June 9 and are one of the most celebrated couples

