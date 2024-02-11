Pictures: Thane Welcomes Spectacular 25-Acre 'NaMo Grand Central Park' With Themed Gardens, Lake & More

By: Aleesha Sam | February 11, 2024
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the 'NaMo Grand Central Park' in Thane, on February 8.
The park is spread across 25 acres which is a collaborative effort between Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalpatru Group.
The development is an ideal model of public-private partnership, as Thane Municipal Corporation did not spend any money on this massive project.
The park boasts major attractions like themed gardens, Flora Trellis, India’s largest Skate Park, Tree House, Fitness Children’s Play Zones, and a soon-to-be-launched 4.5-acre extended park.
It features a stunning 3-acre lake, a picturesque lakeside promenade, the iconic ‘X’ bridge, and four themed gardens inspired by Moroccan, Chinese, Japanese, and Mughal designs.
The park also includes iconic structures, fitness stations, cycling paths, meditation areas promoting a healthy lifestyle for all age groups and much more.
The park showcases an extraordinary mixture of international design expertise, with contributions from renowned global architects.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the park's role in setting new benchmarks for urban green spaces and its potential as a symbol of progressive urban planning.
The 'NaMo Grand Central Park' is not just a green lung for Thane but also an inspiration towards a sustainable and smart urban future.
