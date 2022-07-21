In pics: Mumbai Coastal Road project

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2022

BMC said on Wednesday that 58% of the Rs12,000 crore Mumbai Coastal Road project is now complete

ANI

The 10.58-km road is being built from Priyadarshini Park to Worli Sea Link

ANI

Work on the project started in 2018 and is expected to be over by November 2023

ANI

BMC says it plans to reclaim 111 hectares of land for the project. 97% of that has already been reclaimed 

ANI

Out of the 175 monopiles to be constructed under the bridges, 70 have already been built

ANI

The project also involves the construction of two tunnels of 2.07-km each

ANI

On completion of the south phase, an additional 8.5 km long and 20-mt-wide sea promenade will be available to the city

ANI

There will also be attractions like a biodiversity park, a butterfly garden, landscaping, recreational facilities like cycle tracks

ANI

