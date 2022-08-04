In Pics: Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's Egypt vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2022

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar jetted off to Egypt for a relaxing holiday

They posted stunning photos from their vacation on social media

They are avid travellers and there is ample proof of this on their social media accounts

Milind also gave a glimpse of the Mediterranean Sea in Alexandria

Their pictures are dreamy and romantic in every sense of the term

Ankita shared several stunning and hot photos in skimpy monokini

Milind and Ankita also climbed Mt. Sinai to reach the Monastery of St Catherine

They have been constantly setting travel goals

Ankita, who is a yoga trainer, also performed some asanas in Karnak temple

Milind and Ankita’s Egypt snippets are giving us all the travel inspo we need

Thanks For Reading!

Newlyweds Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh's 'grihapravesh' in pictures
Find out More