In Pics: Massive Gathering At Baba Siddique's State Funeral As Thousands Offer Namaz And Pay Tribute

By: Aleesha Sam | October 13, 2024
The mortal remains of NCP leader Baba Siddique carried from his Bandra residence for burial with full state honors on October 13
FPJ/ Salman Ansari
Huge number of people gathered for the last rites of the slain leader
FPJ/ Salman Ansari
Top politicians and Bollywood stars also attended Baba Siddique's funeral.
FPJ/ Salman Ansari
A large crowd was seen standing in the rain and offering Namaz at the deceased leader's funeral
FPJ/ Salman Ansari
NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead while he was returning from his son's office on Saturday evening by three men.
FPJ/ Salman Ansari
Police on Saturday arrested two accused and hunt is on for the third accused who was present at the crime spot and also opened fire at Baba Siddique.
FPJ/ Salman Ansari
Baba Siddique was laid to rest with full state honours at the Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai's Marine Lines.
FPJ/ Salman Ansari
The spot in Bandra where Baba Siddique was shot and rushed to Lilavati Hospital, later declared dead.
FPJ/ Salman Ansari